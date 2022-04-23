New Delhi: Cooking oil prices may increase further in India with Indonesia banning exports of edible oil and its raw materials from April 28 (Thursday) to reduce domestic shortages and hold down skyrocketing prices. Indonesia President Joko Widodo had announced the export of palm oil, a day after hundreds of people protested in the capital against rising food costs.Also Read - IGL Hikes Gas Prices in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan. Check Latest CNG Rates in 3 States Here

Indonesia and Malaysia are the world’s largest exporters of palm oil, which plays an important role in their economies. They account for 85 per cent of global palm oil production. Indonesia alone accounts for over half of world’s supply of palm oil, which is used in almost everything including processed foods, cosmetics and biofuels.

In an announcement, President Widodo said the ban begins next Thursday and will continue for an undetermined length of time. “I will continue to monitor and evaluate the implementation of this policy so that the availability of cooking oil in the country is abundant and at an affordable price,” Widodo said.

The announcement came three days after the Attorney General’s Office announced a corruption investigation involving a senior Trade Ministry official and three palm oil executives.

Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin said the ministry official is suspected of issuing export permits for crude palm oil and its derivative products that resulted in domestic shortages and sharply higher prices for cooking oil.

The government issued a policy earlier this year obligating all palm oil exporters to ensure that adequate supplies are available in the domestic market and that costs do not follow sharply rising international prices.