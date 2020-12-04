New Delhi: Copper prices rose by 0.8 per cent to Rs 595.45 per kg in futures trade on Friday on a pick-up in spot demand. Also Read - Benefits of Drinking Water in Copper Glass or Jug, Why is This Considered a Traditional Method to Fight Diseases

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 4.75 , or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 595.45 per kg in a business turnover of 6,633 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to increased bets by participants, driven by a pick-up in spot demand.