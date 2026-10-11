Big boost to India’s cruise tourism! Cordelia Sky arrives in Mumbai, set to accommodate over 2400 passengers

Cordelia Cruises initially entered the Indian market with its first ship, Cordelia Empress. The addition of the second vessel marks another step forward in the company’s expansion plans.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/cordelia-sky-cordelia-cruises-waterways-leisure-tourism-indian-tourist-mumbai-ships-marquee-theatre-fitness-centre-spa-salon-gaming-lounges-8534874/ Copy

Cordelia Cruises

New Delhi: In a significant development, a new chapter has begun for India’s cruise industry, marking an important step towards expanding the country’s cruise tourism sector. Cordelia Cruises’ second ship, Cordelia Sky, has arrived in Mumbai. As per the company, the arrival of the vessel will increase capacity, offer passengers more cruise travel options, and further strengthen efforts to promote cruise tourism in India.

It is important to note that the entry of Cordelia Sky comes nearly five years after the company started its operations in India. Cordelia Cruises initially entered the Indian market with its first ship, Cordelia Empress. The addition of the second vessel marks another step forward in the company’s expansion plans.

Here are some of the key details:

As per the Cordelia Cruises’ fact sheet, Cordelia Sky can accommodate approximately 2,404 passengers at a time.

The ship features 12 decks, measures around 848 feet in length, and has a gross tonnage of 77,104, highlighting its size and capacity.

The vessel offers 10 dining venues and 11 bars and lounges for entertainment and relaxation.

Its culinary options range from regional Indian cuisines to Italian and Japanese dishes.

Passengers can enjoy buffet restaurants, cafes, and dining experiences with views of the sea.

Cordelia Sky places a strong emphasis on passenger entertainment and comfort.

The ship features two swimming pools, five hot tubs, and more than 30,000 square feet of deck space.

It also houses a 930-seat Marquee Theatre for live shows and events.

Other facilities include sports courts, pickleball facilities, a fitness centre, a spa and salon, gaming lounges, and dedicated spaces for children.

The ship offers a variety of accommodation options to suit different passenger preferences.

These include suites and mini-suites, as well as ocean-view and interior cabins, also known as staterooms.

Cordelia Cruises’ parent company has moved from losses to profitability.

Parent Company Swings from Loss to Profit

Notably, the September quarter marked a significant turnaround in profitability for cruise travel company Waterways Leisure Tourism Private Limited. During the corresponding quarter last year, the company reported a total loss of Rs 8.9 crore. However, it has now posted a profit of Rs 58.5 crore.

Revenue increased from Rs 101.5 crore in the year-ago quarter to Rs 132.9 crore, representing a year-on-year growth of approximately 31 percent. Cordelia Cruises plays a significant role in the business operations of Waterways Leisure Tourism Private Limited.