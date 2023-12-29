Home

Core Sector Industries Post 7.8% Growth In November; Details Here

Fertiliser production increased by 3.4 per cent year-on-year while natural gas production went up by 7.6 per cent in November. Petroleum refinery production registered a double-digit growth of 12.4 per cent in November. However, cement production decreased by 3.6 per cent and crude oil production fell by 0.4 per cent in November.

New Delhi: The eight core sector industries, which include coal, steel, and electricity, posted a growth of 7.8 per cent in November compared to the same month last year, official data released on Friday showed. Coal production increased by 10.9 per cent in November of the same month last year, while electricity generation rose by 5.6 per cent. Steel production shot up by 9.1 per cent during the month.

The final growth rate of the Index of Eight Core Industries for August 2023 has been revised to 13.4 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of the core sector industries during April to November, 2023-24, now works out to 8.6 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

