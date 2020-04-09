New Delhi: In an effort to boost the availability of ventilators, face masks, personal protection equipment and COVID-19 test kits, the Central government on Thursday night removed customs duty and health cess on these products in the country. The move from the Centre has come considering the requirement of ventilators and other items in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Centre Sanctions Rs 15,000 Crore Towards COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund

“In the context of COVID-19 situation, considering the immediate requirement of ventilators and other items, the Central government has granted exemption from basic customs duty and health cess on the import of these goods, with immediate effect,” the department of revenue said in a statement. Also Read - Immunity Boosting Diet: Here's What Is Being Served at Andhra Pradesh's Quarantine Centres

As per updates, these exemptions will also be applicable on inputs used to manufacture these items and the basic customs duty exemption shall be available up to September 30 this year. Also Read - SC Asks Centre, J&K to Reply on Plea for Restoration of 4G Services Amid Covid-19 Crisis

After the Centre removes the duty and cess, prices of these products in the country will come down and will be easily available to all.

At present, there is 10 per cent duty on ventilators, and test kits; and 7.5 per cent on face and surgical masks. Duty ranges from 7.5 per cent to 10 per cent on PPE. Health cess is flat 5 per cent on all these goods.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the country had already restricted the export of diagnostic kits to discourage outbound shipments. Moreover, the Centre had also banned the export of all kinds of ventilators, sanitisers, and textile raw materials for masks and coveralls.

To prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, the Centre earlier in the day granted Rs 15,000 crore for ‘India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package.’ This granted fund will be used for immediate COVID-19 Emergency Response – Rs 7,774 crore and rest for medium-term support (1-4 years) which will be provided under mission mode approach.

Addressing a press conference, the Ministry of Health officials said that the prime objective of the package include mounting emergency response to slow and limit COVID-19 in India through the development of diagnostics and COVID-19 dedicated treatment facilities.

The fund will also be used for rapidly ramping up the number of corona testing facilities, personal protective equipment (PPE), isolation beds, ICU beds, ventilators, and other essential equipment.

The development comes at a time when the death toll due to the novel coronavirus across the country went up to 169 and the number of cases climbed to 5,865. The country on Thursday registered an increase of 591 cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said that the number of active COVID-19 cases is 5,218, as many as 477 people have been cured and discharged and one has migrated.