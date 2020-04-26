New Delhi: At a time when the coronavirus cases in Haryana have gone up to 300, Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority CEO VS Kundu told news agency PTI that the MNCs, BPOs and IT-enabled services (ITES) in Gurgaon will have to allow their employees to work from home till the end of July. Also Read - Coronavirus: Maruti Halts Production at Gurgaon, Manesar Plants With Immediate Effect

He said that a number of real estate projects in Gurgaon have been permitted to resume construction in accordance with social distancing norms from the Centre. Also Read - After Uttar Pradesh, Bars in Gurgaon, Faridabad to Remain Open Till 1 AM

Known as the millennium city, Gurgaon is home to many BPOs, MNCs and technology giants, including Infosys, Genpact, Google and Microsoft.

Keeping in mind the rising cases of coronavirus, the Gurgaon district administration had issued an advisory last month, asking MNCs, BPOs, IT companies, corporates and industries to allow work from home.

Looking at the coronavirus cases, it seems that the work from home will continue till end of July. “All those who have offices in Gurgaon should continue to work from home to the extent possible. It is advisable that companies should ensure that as many employees as possible work from home,” Kundu said.

He also said this might not be possible in the case of industries and the manufacturing sector but should be followed wherever possible.

“Construction sites where labourers are already staying on the site or those where labourers stay within walking distance are allowed to resume work while adhering to social distancing norms,” he said.

Notably, Gurgaon has been under lockdown since March 22 two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of 21-day nationwide shutdown.

As per latest reports, Haryana has reported seven new cases of COVID-19, pushing total to 294 on Sunday. Four fresh cases were reported from Panipat while Hisar and Sonipat recorded two and one case, respectively.