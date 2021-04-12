New Delhi: In view of the skyrocketing coronavirus cases in India, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry has banned in-flight meals on all domestic flights that have a duration of 2 hours or less. The order will be implemented from April 15. The development comes on a day when India reported nearly 1.70 lakh Covid-19 cases (1,68,912) on Monday, the highest single-day tally any country has ever recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic. Also Read - Two Coaches Test Positive for Coronavirus at National Women's Boxing Camp

The total caseload in India mounted to 1,35,27,717, the Union health ministry data stated today morning.

Apart from the ban on in-flight meals, the ministry also ordered all airlines to ensure only pre-packaged snacks, meals and beverages are served.

Here’s what the order said:

In business and economy classes, all trays, plates and cutlery must be completely disposable with no re-use, cleaned or disinfected rotatable.

Used rotatable must be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before re-use.

Tea, coffee, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages should be served in single-use disposable cans, containers, bottles or glasses.

All used disposable and rotatable trays, plates, cutleries etc will be disposed off by crew members.

Crew members will wear a fresh set of gloves for each meal/beverage service.

In-flight meal services will be staggered among adjacent seats as far as possible.

The Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had recently approved 18,843 flights every week from 108 airports for the Summer schedule, beginning on the last Sunday of March till the last Sunday of October.

India resumed domestic passenger flight operations on May 25 last year, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Meanwhile, the ban on international flights has been extended till 30 April 2021 in view of the second wave.