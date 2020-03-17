New Delhi: As the confirmed cases of coronavirus went up to 126 in the country with the third death being reported from Mumbai, the Central Railway on Tuesday decided to increase the platform ticket price from Rs 10 to Rs 50 on its Mumbai, Pune, Bhusawal and Solapur Divisions. This order will be in place till further orders. The move has been taken to curb crowd at these stations. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: All Govt Offices Closed For Week; Bars, Restaurants in Pune Shut For 3 Days

Issuing a statement, the Public Relations Officer of the Central Railway said, "The Central Railway has increased platform ticket price from Rs 10 to Rs 50 on its Mumbai, Pune, Bhusawal and Solapur Divisions, till further orders, in order to curb crowd at these stations."

In another statement, the Indian Railway officials stated that the platform ticket price has been increased to Rs 50 at about 250 stations in 6 divisions such as Mumbai, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, till further orders, to ensure crowd control.

As part of the preventive measure, the Railway Board on Sunday asked all zonal railways to remove curtains and withdraw blankets from all trains. The Board has also directed all to set the minimum temperature of ACs at 24-25 degree Celsius.

As part of the order, the zonal railways have been asked to provide blankets with freshly washed covers in the first AC coaches on demand and also keep some extra washed bed-sheets for exigencies.

“Adequate publicity should be given to this precautionary measure so that passengers are suitability prepared,” the Railway Board said in a statement, adding that a brief message should be given to AC passengers through interactive voice response or SMS.

Till now, the Central Railway and the Western Railway have withdrawn curtains and blankets from AC coaches as part of the precautionary measure.