New Delhi: Keeping in mind the economic fallout of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss relief packages for COVID-19.

The meeting will be held at 12 PM where key members of the finance ministry will also attend. During the meeting, PM Modi will take stock of the situation from the finance ministry and will review the economy.

It is expected that PM Modi will discuss an economic package for the people of the country during the meeting as the Centre is planning release a series of measures to bring back the economy to the right track. It is also expected that the government will come up with some measures as lockdown 2 is coming to an end on May 3.

One official from the finance ministry told a news agency that economic relief is on the agenda because the government is still assessing the requirements of every sector and coming up with necessary solutions.

The central government had on March 26 announced that it would provide free rice/wheat and pulses to the needy for the next three months at this time of corona crisis. Apart from this, the Centre had also announced the Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Scheme of Rs 1.70 lakh crore for the people.

Finance Minister Sitharaman had on April 17 said that the Centre will soon announce fresh relief measures and economic stimulus to help the poor and industry fight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.