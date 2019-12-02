New Delhi: Hours after facing backlash on corporate tax cut from the Opposition, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the tax cut was aimed at helping both small and big business and not just companies. She said this while replying to criticisms raised by the Congress and the TMC in Lok Sabha.

“We’re called ‘suit-boot ki sarkaar’ again and again. We’re told that lowering corporate tax helps only the rich. I want to tell them that corporate tax cut helps all small and big businesses registered according to the Companies Act,” she said in Lok Sabha.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha: We're called 'suit-boot ki sarkaar' again & again. We're told that lowering corporate tax helps only rich. I want to tell them that corporate tax cut helps all small & big businesses registered according to Companies Act. pic.twitter.com/E06sUqMcs7 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

The statement from the Union Minister comes after TMC MP Mahua Moitra said the tax cut only helps the profitable become more profitable. Alleging further, she said the tax cut does not do anything to revive the economy of the country.

Coming down heavily on the Opposition, Sitharaman said that she has been called names in Parliament.

“I have been called names in Parliament. If it is in anyone’s DNA to ask questions and run away before answers are given, it is some other party and not our party. Each time we come to give replies instead of name-calling,” she said.

Alleging that she has been called as the worst Finance Minister, she said even the Opposition members are not waiting for her to complete her term.

“I have been told that I am the worst Finance Minister, they’re not even waiting for me to finish my term. I told them that please give me more ideas, we will work on it. If there’s a government that listens, it is PM Modi’s government,” she added.

She also said that it her government which listens to the Opposition – be it criticism or input. “We are a government that listens, whether it is criticism or an input. When Home Minister responded to an industry leader, it was with a clear attitude that we are willing to hear or take criticism,” she added.

Earlier in the day in Lok Sabha she had said that the move taken by the Central government over corporate tax cut is helping the economy.

She had also informed that a number of countries in South East Asia, especially Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore, have also reduced their corporate tax to attract investment.