New Delhi: On account of higher food items, Consumer price-based inflation jumped to 6.95 per cent in March according to government data released on Tuesday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was 6.07 per cent in February. The inflation in the food basket was 7.68 per cent in March, up from 5.85 per cent in the preceding month.

It is for the third straight month that the retail inflation remained above the Reserve Bank of India's comfort zone. RBI, which mainly factors in the retail inflation while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy, has been tasked by the government to keep the inflation between 2 and 6 per cent.

What is Consumer Price Index?

According to investopedia, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure that examines the weighted average of prices of a basket of consumer goods and services, such as transportation, food, and medical care.

It is calculated by taking price changes for each item in the predetermined basket of goods and averaging them. A higher CPI indicates high inflation in consumer goods.

(With agency inputs)