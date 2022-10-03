New Delhi: On the occassion of Gandhi Jayanti, the State Bank Of India (SBI) has unveiled the 4th phase of its ‘Gram Seva’ programme where the group has decided to adopt 30 remote villages across Aspirational Districts in Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.Also Read - SBI Surpasses $5Trillion Market Cap, Becomes Third Lender To Reach The Elite Class

The project, 'SBI Gram Seva', as it is called, was launched in 2017 commemorating Mahatma Gandhi's vision of 'Gram Swaraj in an attempt to build and develop aatmanirbhar rural India. The project is one of the flagship initiatives of the SBI Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the SBI Group. It's aimed at ensuring holistic development of villages in India by active intervention in areas like education, healthcare, livelihoods and infrastructure. So far, through this initiative the SBI Foundation has adopted 100 villages across 16 states across India in three phases.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Shri Dinesh Khara, Chairman, State Bank Group, announced the launch of the 4th phase of the ‘SBI Gram Seva’ program, adopting 30 remote villages across 6 States of India. Read more: https://t.co/qsv6oTp1nu#SBIFoundation #SBI #CSR #SBIGramSeva pic.twitter.com/vAQWf4CIs0 — SBI Foundation (@SBI_FOUNDATION) October 3, 2022

“SBI has always strived to contribute towards building a strong and developed rural India. Gram Seva is one of the flagship CSR programs of SBI Foundation working in this direction. Today, I am very much delighted to announce the launch of the 4th phase of the program in a fresh batch of 30 identified villages spread across 6 States, and believe that our combined efforts will take these villages closer towards realising Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of Gram Swaraj,” said Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI, while announcing the launch of the fourth phase of the programme.

“I am happy to share that after 5 years of implementation of SBI Gram Seva, with our partners on the ground, critical support from Government Departments, and active involvement of Gram Panchayats, we have been able to bring socio-economic prosperity in 100 adopted villages, in the first 3 phases so far. The program has set an example for community-led movement, paving the way for Atmanirbhar Grameen Bharat,” said Sanjay Prakash, MD & CEO, SBI Foundation during the launch.