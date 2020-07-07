New Delhi: Compelled by the economic crisis due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Haryana government on Tuesday froze Dearness Allowance and Dearness relief to state government employees at the current rate till July 2021. Also Read - SC Draws up Yogi Govt on Over 50 Girls Found COVID +ve in Kanpur Shelter Home, Asks to Report by July 10

"In view of the crisis arising out of COVID-19, it has been decided that additional instalment of Dearness Allowance payable to Haryana Government employees and Dearness Relief to Haryana government pensioners, due from January 1, 2020, shall not be paid," the Haryana Finance Department said in an official statement.

The Manohar Lal Khattar government in state also decided to withdraw the additional DA and dearness relief instalments due from July 1 till January next year due to the financial crunch. However, it stated that the allowances will be continued to be paid at the current rate of 17 per cent.

There are nearly 3.5 lakh government employees in Haryana spread across 38 departments and corporations.