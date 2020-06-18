New Delhi: Emphasising on the need to be self-reliant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will turn this COVId-19 crisis into an opportunity, as he launched the auction of 41 coal mines for commercial mining. Also Read - 'Deeply Grateful': PM Modi on India's Election as Non-permanent Member of UN Security Council

"India will turn this COVID19 crisis into an opportunity. It has taught India to be self-reliant. India to reduce its dependence on imports," the PM said.

"Everyone participating in this event from home and abroad are most welcome. Having such an event in this challenging time & all of you joining it, is a big message in itself," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

“States will get better revenues. It is a win-win situation. More employment will be generated. There will be positive impacts on every stratum of the society,” the PM said.

“We have set a target to gasify around 100 million tonnes of coal by 2030. I have been told that 4 projects have been identified for this and about 20 thousand crores will be invested in them. For decades, the country’s coal sector was entangled in a web of captive&non-captive. It was excluded from the competition, there was a big problem of transparency. After 2014, several steps were taken to change this situation. Coal sector got strengthened due to steps taken,” the PM added.