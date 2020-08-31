New Delhi: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, India’s GDP for the June quarter had contracted by 23 per cent as opposed to the growth of 3.1 per cent in the April-June quarter, the government released an official date on Monday. This is the highest recorded negative growth since 1996 when the country first started publishing the fiscal data on a quarterly basis. Also Read - Self-declaration Form, 14-day Mandatory Quarantine: Punjab Issues Revised Guidelines For International Arrivals

Businesses and livelihoods across the country have been adversely affected since the end of March when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown due to a rise of COVID-19 infections.