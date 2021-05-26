New Delhi: PMJJBY Insurance Scheme covers Covid-19 deaths! Nominee can claim insurance benefits under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, if the insurer dies due to Coronavirus. PMJJBY insurance scheme covers death due to any reason and a maximum of Rs 2 lakh insurance benefits can be availed. Also Read - Wrestler Murder Case: 4 Associates of Sushil Kumar Arrested

In a policy holder bought PMJJBY insurance scheme during the financial year of 2020-21 and unfortunately dies of Covid, then nominee can claim insurance benefits. Also Read - Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Postponed: Last Date For Application Extended Till June 5 | How to Register Online

Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) is a one-year life insurance scheme. PMJJBY was launched in 2015. Under the PMJJBY scheme, family member or nominee can claim Rs 2 lakh if the insurer dies during the policy tenure. Also Read - Economic Activity Needs to Stop For Olympics to go Ahead: Study

PMJJBY insurance scheme policy tenure is from June to May.

The PMJJBY insurance scheme is available to the age group of 18 years to 50 years. The life cover is up to 55 years of age.

One needs to have a savings bank account. The PMJJBY insurance policy holder needs to pay Rs 330 annually per member. The policy amount is auto-deducted from the bank account.

Banks, LIC, and other private life insurance companies of India offer PMJJBY insurance scheme.

To claim the insurance benefits, nominee needs to visit or contact the bank branch where the insurer had the bank account. Nominee needs to submit death certificate and claim form at the respective bank branches. Once these details are furnished, insurance amount will be transferred to the bank account of the nominee.