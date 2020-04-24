New Delhi: One of India’s leading automobile companies, Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced that it will commence the deliveries of nearly 10,000 ventilators to use its capabilities in fighting the nationwide battle against coronavirus. Also Read - Timely Lockdown, Surveillance Mechanism: How COVID-19 Curve Has Begun to Flatten in India

The company had decided to utilise its resources for manufacturing large scale quality ventilators to enable AgVa Healthcare, set up by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to tide over any shortages in treating Covid-19 patients. Also Read - 9 RPF Jawans Test COVID-19 Positive on Return From Delhi; TMC Asks Why Were They Travelling

So far, the cumulative production has crossed 1000 units and deliveries to HLL Lifecare, against their order of 10,000 ventilators and it will be dispatched tomorrow, said RC Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki India. The full delivery will be completed by the end of May. Also Read - Fake Twitter Handle Row: Gulf Countries Assure India Of Zero Tolerance On Attempts To Create Discord

Maruti Suzuki India had decided to use its capabilities for large scale quality manufacturing to enable Agva Healthcare, a new&small start-up to scale-up ventilator production: RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India pic.twitter.com/u2TsatnwNc — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

Apart from Maruti, Mahindra has also been looking into the possibilities of manufacturing ventilators, as requested by the Health Ministry.

At present, engineers of Mahindra Group are working on manufacturing prototypes of ventilators. Besides, the Ministry had also requested Bharat Electronics Ltd to manufacture 30,000 ventilators in the next two months in collaboration with local manufacturers.

Notably, in the US, companies such as Ford Motor and GM have already been roped into manufacturing the life saving medical equipment.