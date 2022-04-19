New Delhi: It seems like the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is still not over for us. Owing to rising cases in China, the government has locked major cities like Shanghai under strict lockdown. According to a report by Mint, the curbs may impact the sales of phones in the upcoming festive months and it can push the prices upwards. China is home to some of the largest manufacturing hubs in the world. The lockdowns have impacted the supply chains and the supply of important components.Also Read - Covid-19 Restrictions to Return in Delhi? DDMA's Crucial Meeting Tomorrow As COVID Cases Rise

In India, smartphone manufacturers are expected to face a major shortfall in the supply of the components required for production. The report stated that for the festive sales to be vibrant, the lockdown situation in China must improve by June end. In September every year, the companies buy the components in bulk and maintain the stock for higher production during the festive season. Also, it becomes more important as many companies launch new models during the season.

With the shortfall in components, the manufacturers may raise the prices of phones in India. The situation was already in dire straits due to the Russia Ukraine war. The rise in crude oil prices has led to higher transportation costs. The supply of neon, which is an important component in mobile phones, has also been disrupted.

The latest inflation figures released by the government have shown that the prices of almost every major commodity ranging from manufactured goods to food & vegetables are at a multi-month high. With mobile phones as the latest addition, the pockets of consumers in India might be hit from one more side.