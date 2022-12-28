Air India Express Issues Covid Guidelines For Travellers Coming from UAE. Full SOPs Here

All visitors should preferably be completely immunized as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 in their country. Read full guidelines issued by Air India Express here.

New Delhi: In the wake of rising COVID cases in several countries, Air India Express on Tuesday issued guidelines for the maintenance of Covid-appropriate behaviour by travellers travelling from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India. The Air India Express, headquartered in Kochi, Kerala is notably, India’s first international budget carrier, offering connectivity to the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Air India Express’ Covid Guidelines For Travellers

All visitors should preferably be completely immunized as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 in their country.

Mandatory use of masks and physical distancing.

Post-arrival random testing is not required for children under the age of 12.

The children are only required to undergo testing and get treatment in accordance with the protocol if they are discovered to be symptomatic for COVID-19 upon arrival or during the time of self-monitoring.

“Children under 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the period of self-monitoring, they shall undergo testing and be treated as per the protocol,” the advisory by Air India Express read.

Earlier last weel, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had said that at least two per cent of the arriving passengers on international flights to the country will have to undergo random sampling as part of a precautionary measure for Covid-19. The MoCA in an official statement said that the passengers are to be identified by the airline and will be allowed to leave the airport after sample collection. Those being tested positive for the infection will be isolated and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing.

“This arrangement should come into practice with effect from 10:00 am on December 24,” as per the statement from MoCA.