New Delhi: Daily Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 3.30 lakh and active Covid cases stood at over 24 lakh. At this crucial juncture, people must remain financially ready to tackle any situation. As the highly contagious Covid continues to spread, one can at least have a Covid health insurance policy.

Coronavirus health insurance policy covers the the financial expenses or the treatment cost of Covid. A policy holder is entitled to get expenses incurred due to hospitalizations, home treatment coverage if doctor suggests, cost of PPE kits, masks, gloves, and ventilators.

There are several types of Covid health policies available in India. These are 1. Corona Kavach Policy, 2. Corona Rakshak Policy, 3. Coronavirus Group Health Insurance.

According to policybazaar website, a number of insurers have been providing cover for Covid treatment in the country.

Aditya Birla Health Insurance offers minimum of Rs 2 lakh and maximum of 2 crore sum insured. The incurred claim ratio is 59 per cent. The number of covered network hospitals are more than 6,000.

Bajaj Allianz Health Insurance offers minimum of Rs 1.5 lakh and maximum of 50 lakh sum insured. The incurred claim ratio is 85 per cent. The number of covered network hospitals are more than 6,500.

Bharti AXA Health Insurance offers minimum of Rs 3 lakh and maximum of 5 crore sum insured. The incurred claim ratio is 89 per cent. The number of covered network hospitals are more than 4,300.

Edelweiss Health Insurance offers minimum of Rs 5 lakh and maximum of 1 crore sum insured. The incurred claim ratio is 115 per cent. The number of covered network hospitals are more than 2,578.

Future General Health Insurance offers minimum of Rs 5 lakh and maximum of 50 lakh sum insured. The incurred claim ratio is 73 per cent. The number of covered network hospitals are more than 5,000.

IFFCO Tokio Health Insurance offers minimum of Rs 2 lakh and maximum of 25 lakh sum insured. The incurred claim ratio is 102 per cent. The number of covered network hospitals are more than 5,000.

Max Bupa Health Insurance offers minimum of Rs 3 lakh and maximum of 1 crore sum insured. The incurred claim ratio is 54 per cent. The number of covered network hospitals are more than 4,115.