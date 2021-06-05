New Delhi: Indian economy will recover and grow amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said today. Kumar has made an optimistic prediction that India’s GDP growth for the entire Financial Year of 2021-2022 will be between 10 per cent to 10.5 per cent. Kumar, however, pointed Inflation as a challenge for the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kumar’s observations came a day after Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das in RBI’s bi-monthly monetary policy statement has lowered India’s GDP Growth projection to 9.5 per cent from earlier 10.5 per cent, according to an ANI report. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara Are my Favourite Test Batsmen During my Playing Days: Brett Lee

India’s GDP Growth in FY 2021-22

Kumar has said that second wave of Covid-19 pandemic will have an impact in the first quarter and Indian economy will show a below-expected recovery in Q1 in FY22. “RBI cuts GDP growth

forecast for FY22 to 9.5 per cent from 10.5 per cent due to impact of 2nd wave, which is going to impact our economy in 1st quarter. Economy will recover below than expected in 1st quarter.

Our economy will grow at a pace of 10 per cent to 10.5 per cent in FY22," the NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman told ANI.

Covid Second Wave Impact

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Kumar has said that second Covid pandemic will not have any cascading effect on the fiscal deficit target but there will be slight impact. He noted that upward

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection would take care of the Covid-19 induced investment and expenditure of the government. “Second wave will not impact fiscal deficit target much, it

will have a slight impact. Covid-19 has forced govt to invest more, spend more on public infrastructure, but it will not have much impact as our GST collection has increased.” NITI Aayog

Vice-Chairman Kumar said.

Challenge before Narendra Modi Government

Kumar said that the Narnedra Modi government is facing a “big challenge” in form of inflation. Kumar, however, is happy with the Central government’s decision to give ‘vigilant’ RBI the

much needed free hand to work on inflation management mechanism. “Inflation is a big challenge for government and I am proud to say that government has given free hand to RBI for inflation

management. RBI is vigilant, so I don’t see any issue with inflation,” Kumar said.