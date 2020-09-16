New Delhi: The recovery of the economy reeling from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic will be gradual, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday. Also Read - COVID-19 Pandemic: Google Reminds People to ‘Wear Mask And Save Lives’ Through Animated Doodle

Addressing the FICCI National Executive Committee Meeting, the central bank chief said that the country is still reeling under the impact of Covid-19 and will gradually come back on normal growth path. Also Read - India's COVID Tally Crosses 50-lakh Mark; With 1290 Deaths, Country Registers Highest Single-day Spike in Fatalities | Top Points

He, however, said that things have considerably improved in the second quarter after adverse impact the pandemic had on economic activity in the first quarter. Also Read - India COVID Vaccine Update: Serum Institute Gets DCGI Nod to Resume Clinical Trials Of Oxford Vaccine Candidate

Citing World Bank assessment, Das said that recovery globally would take a longer route as it is not fully entrenched.

On its part, Das said, RBI has persistently done large liquidity infusion and this has ensured large borrowing by the government at low rate and in non-disruptive manner. The liquidity infusion in other sectors have also worked well.