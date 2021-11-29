Mumbai: BSE Sensex today tumbled by 585.22 points or 1.02 per cent to 56,521.93 points with 25 of its components trading in the red. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange tanked 191.40 points or 1.12 pc to 16,835.05. Key stock indices Sensex and Nifty declined by more than 1 per cent in the early trade on Monday morning trade due to deep losses in financials, IT and auto stocks amid lingering worries over the emergence of the new COVID variant Omicron, according to a PTI report.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant Blasts Karan Kundrra After he Calls Ritesh 'Kaayar,' Says 'Tu Bhagoda Hai'

Among Sensex stocks, HDFC fell by 1.61 per cent, HUL by 1.22 per cent, and Maruti by 0.88 per cent. Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, UltraTech Cement, ITC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and SBI were among the major losers, the PTI report says.

Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Adani Ports, Bandhan Bank and General Insurance were some of the top losers. On the contrary, Reliance Industries, Indusind Bank and Dr. Reddy’s Labs were the top gainers in early trade, an IANS report says.

BSE Sensex opened at 57,028 points from the previous close of 57,107 points. Till now, it touched a low of 56,382 points. Besides, Nifty 50 opened at 17,338 points after closing at 17,026 on Friday, according to the IANS report.

Bucking the trend, IndusInd emerged as the lead gainer rising by more than 1 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed promoters to hold 26 per cent stake in private banks after 15 years. Bharti Airtel and RIL also advanced, limiting losses in the index, as per the PTI report.

Omicron Spooks Asian Markets Too

Asian markets were also down as investors continued to assess the risks to the economic recovery posed by the new COVID variant Omicron. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 0.47 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined by 0.34 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite was down 0.42 per cent, the PTI report says. Also Read - Megan Thee Stallion Joins BTS For a 'Smooth Like Butter' Performance In LA