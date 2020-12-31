New Delhi: Covishield Coronavirus vaccine by Oxford-AstraZeneca will cost Rs USD 6 (Rs 440] per person if you buy from government stores. However, if somebody chooses to buy from a private market then they will have to pay around Rs 700-800. “For the Government of India, it will be about USD 3 per dose, so USD 6 [Rs 440] per person but for the private market it will cost around Rs 700-800,” Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla told India Today on Thursday. Also Read - Gautam Gulati Tests Positive For COVID-19 in London, Farah Khan is Shocked

Notably, the Serum Institute had applied for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which was granted approval in the United Kingdom yesterday. Following the development, Subject Expert Committee (SEC) in India also met to consider the EUA request by the Serum Institute but maintained that they will need more data to grant the approval.

The Pune-based SII, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, has made a collaboration with the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca to manufacture the vaccine. The SII has already manufactured 40 million doses of the vaccine, under the at-risk manufacturing and stockpiling license from the DCGI, officials had said.

Earlier in the day, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that India will have the COVID-19 vaccine within days. “This is very good news that AstraZeneca got approval for its vaccine by UK regulatory authorities. They have robust data and in India and the same vaccine is being developed by the Serum Institute of India. This is a big step forward not only for India but many parts of the world,” Guleria told ANI in an interview.