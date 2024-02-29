Home

Cox Worldwide Offloads 2 Percent Stake in Standard Capital | Check Share Price Movement

Cox Worldwide Consultants Pvt Ltd earlier held 15.49% stake in the company, which has now been reduced to 13.25%.

Standard Capital Markets Ltd – The stock market was showing weakness on Thursday at 10:33 AM. The BSE Sensex was down 144 points at 72160 points, while the Nifty was down 55 points at 21896 points. The Nifty Midcap 100, BSE Small Cap, Nifty IT and Nifty Bank indices were trading weak. In the weak stock market, shares of Reliance Industries, Mahindra, Tata Consumer and Maruti Suzuki were trading higher, while shares of Bajaj Auto, Apollo Hospitals, Cipla and Power Grid were trading weak.

Amid the volatile stock market trading, Standard Capital Market shares were down 5% on Thursday and were trading at Rs 3.05, down 16 paise. Standard Capital Markets, which has a market cap of around Rs 448 crore, has a 52-week high of Rs 3.52 and a 52-week low of Rs 0.12.

Standard Capital Market share price has given investors a return of 2078% in the last 1 year. Standard Capital Market has also approved the fund raising plan.

The company has informed the stock market that one of its shareholders, Cox Worldwide Consultants Pvt Ltd, has sold 3.575 crore shares or 2.24% stake between January 16 and February 23.

Standard Capital Markets has told the stock market that the company has reduced its stake in Standard Capital by 2.24% through open market and off market sale.

Standard Capital Market, which started trading on the stock market on February 17, 2012, at a level of three paise, has so far given investors a multibagger return of 11100%, making them rich.

Standard Capital Markets has informed the stock market that its board of directors met on February 27 and approved a plan to raise funds through equity shares or convertible securities. Standard Capital Markets Limited is working on a strategy to raise funds through preferential issues, rights issues, or other methods. The company is working on a plan to raise funds by talking to several institutions.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not an investment advice

