CPI Inflation Eases To 6.44% In February, Still Way Above RBI’s Tolerance Zone

New Delhi: Data released today by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has shown that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) or retail inflation for February remained high at 6.44 per cent.

The retail inflation for January had risen to a a three-month high of 6.52 per cent. It December, it was 5.72 per cent, in November, it was 5.88 per cent, and in October, it was 6.77 per cent.

“February CPI inflation at 6.44% while elevated is broadly in line with expectations. Cereals and milk inflation continues to be high while fruits inflation spiked up too in February. However, we see food inflation softening in March based on recent price trends. Core inflation at 6.1% remains elevated and sticky with relatively high inflation across clothing and footwear, health, personal care and effects, and household goods/services. The RBI will remain hawkish in the April policy as inflation prints have spiked back over 6% in January-February along with core inflation remaining sticky above 6%. We continue to expect a 25 bps repo rate hike in the April policy,” said Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities.

Rising food prices account for nearly 40 per cent of the CPI basket. Food inflation came in at 5.95 per cent in February. While the inflation rate for vegetables contracted marginally by 11.6 per cent against a contraction of 11.7 per cent in the previous month, the inflation rate for fuel and light declined to 9.90 per cent in February from 10.84 per cent in the month of January.

The central bank is expected to keep inflation within a band of 2-6 per cent. It has been altering the lending rate periodically to control inflation. Earlier, in February, the RBI had delivered a quarter-percentage-point hike in the policy repo rate.

The rising inflation levels are signaling a rate hike by the RBI. Another rate hike by the RBI may result in borrowing costs reaching a seven-year high, stated a Bloomberg report.

