CPI Inflation Rises To 6.44%, Way Above RBI’s Tolerance Zone

The retail inflation for January had risen to a a three-month high of 6.52 per cent. It December, it was 5.72 per cent, in November, it was 5.88 per cent, and in October, it was 6.77 per cent.

New Delhi: Data released today by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has shown that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) or retail inflation for February remained high at 6.44 per cent.

“February CPI inflation at 6.44% while elevated is broadly in line with expectations. Cereals and milk inflation continues to be high while fruits inflation spiked up too in February. However, we see food inflation softening in March based on recent price trends. Core inflation at 6.1% remains elevated and sticky with relatively high inflation across clothing and footwear, health, personal care and effects, and household goods/services. The RBI will remain hawkish in the April policy as inflation prints have spiked back over 6% in January-February along with core inflation remaining sticky above 6%. We continue to expect a 25 bps repo rate hike in the April policy,” said Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities.

