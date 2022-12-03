Crackdown Continues, India Now Mulls Curbing Chinese Fan, Smart Meter Imports: Report

Toy imports dropped 70 per cent in the last three years after the government issued quality control order in 2020, from $371 million in FY19 to $110 million in FY22. The imports of toys from China dropped 80 per cent to $59 million during the same period.

New Delhi: Imported electric fans and smart meters, especially those made in China, will soon face stringent scrutiny under new quality control orders (QCOs), said a report. It quoted a government official who said, “We are looking at bringing QCOs for mass production items such as smart meters and ceiling fans. This will benefit our own industry and consumers.”

India’s import of ceiling fans jumped 132 per cent in FY22 to an estimated $6.22 million, said the report on Business Standard, adding that the imports from China alone account for $5.99 million. It also said the import of electricity smart meters was worth $3.1 million during FY22 with about $1.32 million coming from China.

India took the step to curb non-essential imports from China amid the widening trade deficit that caused an alarm, said the report. It added that exports to China contracted 36.2 per cent to $7.8 billion during April-September period of FY23 while imports rose 23.6 per cent to $52.4 billion, leading to a record trade deficit of $44.6 billion.

“Wherever product manuals, standarisation processes and testing laboratories are available, we are trying to introduce QCOs. That’s a huge exercise that we are undertaking,” the official in the report added. “Unfortunately, the problem in India today is that the moment you want to put standards through QCOs, the domestic industry opposes because it has not focused on quality. The problem is that we don’t develop our own technology,” he said.