Crayon Motors Partners With EzeTap To Provide Finance Solutions For Its Customers

New Delhi: Crayon Motors, an Indian manufacturer of e-mobility solutions, has announced its collaboration with EzeTap by Razorpay, to offer smart payment solution for Crayon Motors retailers to accept any mode of payment from their customers. The financing option will be available to Crayon Motors’ dealers at PAN India level.

Through this partnership, Crayon Motors brings the most innovative and seamless in-store payment solutions for both retailers and consumers. The financial benefits of the association include – Brand EMI, Buy now pay later (BNPL), card less EMIs at the PAN India level. Customers can get cash back and instant discounts at the POS in addition to financing.

Under the Card EMI, using the EzeTap solution, customers can convert payments from their cards to easy EMI. The EzeTap BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) ecosystem is the biggest in offline space in India with several key partners and tie-ups. With partnerships with Zest Money, HDFC Flexipay among many others, over 10cr customers can avail easy loans. With Cardless EMI over 35 million customers will be able to avail loans without the need for a debit or credit card.

The collaboration will enable Crayon Motors retailers to sell more via BNPL and compete with online. In addition, provide customers with a variety of financing options. This will increase retailers’ conversion, customer retention, revenue, and margins.

Mr. Rahul Jain – Director of Crayon Motors said “We have provided many value added benefits to our customers since the launch of our electric scooters, including roadside assistance, battery swapping solutions, and now, with this step, we have also provided a finance solution for both our retailers & customers. We believe this is more than just an association, but also a step toward accelerating the EV sprint in India.”

The Indian EV market is the country’s fastest growing and most promising sector, and we are very excited to be working with Crayon Motors, a young e-mobility firm. We hope that Ezetap’s affordability solution will simplify the payment process and enable more people to own electric vehicles, contributing to a sustainable future” says Mr. Byas Nambisan, CEO Ezetap by Razorpay

Crayon Motors has earlier partnered with leading financing firms to provide a diverse selection of financing alternatives, including Bajaj Finserv, Manappuram Finance, IDFC First, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zest Money, ShopSe, and Paytail, among others.

The brand is constantly working to expand its product portfolio and planning to launch its first high-speed bike soon.