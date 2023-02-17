Home

Credit Card Balance Transfer: Here’s How It Helps You Save Money

Credit Card Balance Transfer: In simple words, a credit card balance transfer means moving outstanding debt from one credit card to another card.

Not all credit cards will allow balance transfer in equal measure.

Credit Card Balance Transfer: When you have pending credit card dues with compounding interest rates, you can carry out a balance transfer to ease the situation and this helps you to reduce financial stress and strengthen your money management ability.

What is a credit card balance transfer?

Just as the name suggests, a balance transfer credit card allows you to carry out a balance transfer. However, not all cards will allow this in equal measure, so be sure to pick one smartly if this is your goal.

How credit card balance transfer works

Along with low-interest rates, certain balance transfer credit cards offer you other benefits as well. For example, some credit cards come with a pre-determined 0% interest period, while others offer nominal interest rates for a specified duration. When you carry out a balance transfer, you typically have to pay a processing fee. Hence, before you carry out a balance transfer, calculate how much you will save on the whole. To be effective in this matter, your savings should be more than the processing fees and additional costs that may be involved in the balance transfer process.

Credit Card Balance Transfer: Here’s How To Do It

First, you need to check your current outstanding dues, interest rates and penalty charges.

Then, you must find a credit card that offers you a lower rate of interest.

Check that the credit limit is sufficiently given your outstanding debt.

Assess the balance transfer fees and decide whether the swap is worth it.

Make a credit card application with your new issuer.

Request a balance transfer and clear your debt.

List Of Credit Cards That Offer Balance Transfer

SBI Card

Axis Bank

Standard Chartered Bank

HSBC

