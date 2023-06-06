Credit Card Balance Transfer To Pay Off High Interest Cards? Know How It Works

Home

To initiate a balance transfer, users generally need to apply for a new credit card. Once approved, they can request a balance transfer from their existing credit card to the new one.

New Delhi: Most often credit cards are used for making payments for shopping at a store or online. At times, credit card users face a situation where they want to transfer their outstanding balances from one card to another. This practice is known as credit card balance transfer.

What is Credit Card Balance Transfer?

Through balance transfer, individuals can move their outstanding dues from one card to another. Usually, in this process outstanding balance from a higher-interest credit card would be transferred to a new credit card with lower interest rates or better repayment terms. In this process, cardholders can potentially save money on interest payments and streamline their debt repayment strategies.

Most of the banks and other financial institutions offer balance transfer facilities to their credit card customers. However, the availability and terms of this service may vary depending on the provider. You should check with your respective bank or credit card issuer to understand their specific balance transfer policies and associated charges.

To initiate a balance transfer, users generally need to apply for a new credit card. Once approved, they can request a balance transfer from their existing credit card to the new one. The bank will then settle the outstanding amount with the previous credit card issuer, effectively transferring the debt to the new card.

While people can lower their credit card interest rates, individuals have to note that balance transfers may involve processing fees or other charges imposed by the new credit card provider.

“Evaluate the fees and charges associated with the balance transfer. Some credit card issuers may impose balance transfer fees, typically a percentage of the transferred amount. Consider whether the potential interest savings outweigh these fees. Additionally, be mindful of any annual fees or other charges associated with the new credit card, as these can affect the overall cost-effectiveness of the transfer,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com, reported Financial Express.

Apart from that, credit card balance transfers can offer cardholders greater convenience in debt management. Users can consolidate outstanding balances onto a single credit card thereby simplifying the repayment process, and allowing individuals to keep track of their dues more efficiently. This approach also eliminates the need to juggle multiple credit card payments and due dates, potentially reducing the chances of missing payments or incurring late fees.

Another advantage of balance transfer is that it can be a valuable tool for those seeking to improve their credit score. By transferring balances to a new credit card and making timely payments, borrowers can show responsible credit management, which can positively impact their creditworthiness over time.

However, before making a credit card balance transfer, an individual should evaluate the terms and conditions of the new credit card, including the interest rates, introductory offers, repayment periods, and any associated fees.

You should also determine your ability to make consistent payments and clear the transferred balance within the designated time-frame to fully benefit from the balance transfer facility.

