New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a master direction on credit card and debit card issuance and operations called Credit Card and Debit Card – Issuance and Conduct Directions, 2022. As per the new directions, a cardholder has to pay a fine of Rs 500 if there is a delay in closing the credit card account. The new rules will come into effect from July 01, 2022, and the provisions related to credit cards shall apply to every scheduled bank (excluding payments banks, state co-operative banks, and district central co-operative banks) and all non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) operating in India.Also Read - RBI Monetary Policy 2022: Now Withdraw Cash From ATMs Without Carrying Your Debit, Credit Card. Complete Details Here

“These directions cover the general and conduct regulations relating to credit, debit and co-branded cards which shall be read along with prudential, payment and technology & cyber security-related directions applicable to credit, debit and co-branded cards, as issued by the Reserve Bank,” RBI said in a media release. Also Read - Attention SBI Customers: These Banking Services Will Stop From Next Month if PAN Not Linked to Aadhaar by March 31

Check RBI rules on the closure/issuance of credit cards here:-