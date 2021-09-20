New Delhi: As the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) new auto-debit rule will be effective from next month, banks have started informing the account holders about the changes they are going to face while making auto transactions from October 1, 2021.Also Read - SBI Cuts Home Loan Interest Rate to 6.7 Per Cent for Any Amount, Waives Processing Fees | Deets Inside

"As per RBI's recurring payment guidelines, w.e.f. 20-09-21, Standing Instructions on your Axis Bank Card(s) for recurring transactions will not be honoured. You can pay the merchant directly using your card for uninterrupted service", Live Mint reported quoting a communique from Axis Bank.

Changes That Will Come Into Effect From October 1

Once the new rules come into effect, recurring transactions based on standing instructions given to the merchants by the cardholders will be brought within the ambit of Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA).

Customers will need an additional authentication for all recurring transactions.

An additional one-time password (OTP) will be required for transactions above ₹ 5,000 to ensure that payments are authorised.

A pre-transaction notification will be sent to the cardholder at least 24 hours prior to the actual charge/debit to the card.

On receipt of the pre-transaction notification, the cardholder shall have the facility to opt-out of that particular transaction or the e-mandate.

The cardholder shall be given the facility to choose a mode among available options (SMS, email, etc.) for receiving the pre-transaction notification from the issuer in a clear, unambiguous manner and in an understandable language.

The facility for changing this mode of receiving pre-transaction notification shall also be provided to the cardholder.

This new rule will be applicable for all transactions performed using debit and credit cards.

Earlier this year in March, the RBI had extended the timeline by six months to comply with its guidelines related to recurring online transactions with Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA). RBI had directed all banks including RRBs, NBFCs, and payment gateways to comply with AFA for automatic recurring payment by September 30, 2021, in order to make the digital transactions safe and protect customers from fraudulent transactions.

“Any further delay in ensuring complete adherence to the framework beyond the extended timeline will attract stringent supervisory action,” the RBI had cautioned.