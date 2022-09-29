New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may not extend a deadline for businesses to set up an additional layer of security for consumers’ credit card data even after some concerns remain over payments failing and revenue losses, news agency Reuters reported quoting bankers and merchants. Though nothing has been confirmed so far, banking and merchant sources said that the RBI, so far, has not given any hint about the extension in deadline, despite a demand by smaller merchants to defer the compliance date.Also Read - Debit Card, Credit Card Rules to Change After 2 Days: How to Tokenise Your Cards And What Are Its Benefits | Explained

For the unversed, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to bring its card-on-file tokenisation norms into effect from October 1 after various complaints were filed regarding the misuse of debit or credit cards. Several people were cheated in the last few years by cyber frauds because they have stored their card data on the merchants website for future payments. Also Read - RBI Set For Fourth Straight Rate Hike To Quell Inflation, Say Experts