New Delhi: In today's world, banking rules have a direct impact on a common man's pockets. The changes in these rules too, alter the way in which a person spends their money. One such change was announced by the State Bank of India, the largest public sector bank of India, on December 1, according to a report in Outlook.

The bank announced that it will charge processing fees of Rs 99 plus taxes, on credit card purchases that will be paid through equated monthly instalments (EMIs), the report says. SBI is the second-largest issuer of credit cards in the country, with 12.76 million cards. This is about 19 per cent of the total credit cards issued in the country, the report further states.

This step will impact the spending of the cardholders. They will be skeptical in spending via credit cards because they will now have to pay more to convert the purchases into EMIs, according to the report.

Other Banks That Charge Processing Fees

According to the report, some banks had already been charging the processing fees before SBI made the announcement. This includes:

HDFC Bank:

With a share of 23 per cent in the market, the Bank has the largest number of credit cards issued in the country. It levies a processing fee of Rs 199 + GST on ‘Easy EMI’.

ICICI Bank:

With 11.97 million cards issued, it is the third-largest credit card issuer in the country. It levies a processing fee of Rs 199.

The report further stated that other banks are likely to follow the SBI and add processing fees to their EMI purchases. With the emergence of options like buy-now-pay-later (BNPL), the younger generation of the country may opt-out of the credit card – EMI system, it further added.