Credit Card Payment: RBI Relaxes Guidelines, Gives 3 More Days to Clear Dues After Deadline

For Credit Card payments, the RBI has instructed banks and credit card issuers that they may only impose late penalties three days after a payment is missed.

If the credit card users have completed payments within the designated time frame, it’s unlikely that your credit score would be impacted.

Credit Card Payment Latest Update: It is possible many times to forget to pay dues if you are using multiple credit cards. However, to give relief to millions of credit card users, the RBI has relaxed guidelines and has given 3 more days to clear the dues even after the deadline is over. In this regard, the RBI has instructed banks and credit card issuers that they may only impose late penalties three days after a payment is missed.

The RBI clearly mentioned in the Master Direction – Credit Card and Debit Card – Issuance and Conduct Directions, 2022, which was published on April 21, 2022: “Card-issuers shall report a credit card account as past due to credit information companies (CICs) or levy penal charges, viz. late payment charges and fees.”

So, as per the latest guidelines from the RBI if you have forgotten to pay your credit card dues on time, you can do so within three days of the deadline — without any late fees.

Moreover, if you have completed payments within the designated time frame, it’s unlikely that your credit score would be impacted.

However, if the credit card users are not paying pay their dues even after three days, a late payment fee will be imposed and that will be included in the next billing cycle. The credit card users must note that the amount of late payment penalties are determined by banks or credit card companies.

Credit card companies and the bank generally impose a predetermined late payment fee, based on the amount still owing. The late fee is calculated in proportion to the size of the bill.

The RBI stated that the number of days unpaid and late payment penalties will be determined from the payment’s due date, as indicated on the credit card statement.