Credit Card Use Latest Update: In today’s era of digital transactions, almost all are using credit cards for payment purposes. These plastic cards come in handy whenever you make purchases at the shopping mall or elsewhere. Moreover, these cards allow you to buy without having to lose money from your savings account. However, these benefits can sometimes come at a cost that can be hefty if not paid on time.

Credit card debt is one thing that worries many users of today’s generation. Many are unaware of how credit card companies charge and end up reeling repaying a huge amount as a penalty and interest. Along with this, many new hacks like revolving credit card usage and interest-free periods have pushed many individuals into an inescapable debt trap.

However, how you use these cards decides whether these credit cards are genuinely helpful or a source of debt and penalty for you to repay.

When these credit cards try to tempt you to spend more, you must remember that the problem lies with you and not with the cards. Here’s how you can avoid such unwanted debts and penalties:

Need to Pay Minimum Amount Due (MAD)

It is always better to Pay Minimum Amount Due with credit cards as paying the minimum amount before the due date will save you from paying late fees while shielding you from taking a possible hit on your credit score. Moreover, paying the minimum amount before the due date will keep your card account regular. However, this does not necessarily mean that paying the minimum amount due is sufficient as you will then be charged interest on the outstanding balance. Though repaying the MAD before time will save you from paying late payment fees, it will not save you from the high-interest rates charged by your credit card company.

Never fall into trap of marketing gimmicks

Credit card users must note that they should never fall into the trap of marketing gimmicks or hacks like revolving credit card usage or the alleged benefits of having multiple credit cards.

Credit card companies take to social media marketing to attract the young users into keeping multiple credit cards. It is always advisable to stick to not more than one or two credit cards to escape the tendency of overspending and escape the burden of interest and late payment fees.

Moreover, you need to limit the use of these cards unless absolutely necessary. In case, you are unable to buy something using cash, try using a debit card. However, paying through a credit card should be the last option at the counter.