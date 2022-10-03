Recession Alarm by Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse shares have plunged to new lows, spurring swelling fears and even suggestions that the bank could face a “Lehman Brothers moment”, despite expert assurances it is too big to fail. The Financial Times reported on Sunday that Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) executives spent the weekend reassuring large clients, counterparties, and investors about its liquidity and capital position. A spokesman for Credit Suisse declined to comment on the report when contacted by the news agency Reuters. Executives made the calls after spreads Credit Suisse Credit Default Swaps (CDS), which offer protection against a company defaulting, rose sharply on Friday in an indication of investor concerns, reported The Financial Times.Also Read - This Country Will Go Vegetarian For A Day On October 1. Here's Why

Credit Suisse Group AG's free fall continues with the shares hitting a fresh record low after its CEO's attempts to reassure markets of its financial stability only added to the sense of turmoil. This comes amid rumours that the No. 2 Swiss bank and one of the largest global investment banks is on the verge of collapse even as over the weekend, the bank's CEO, Ulrich Koerner had sought to calm employees and the markets after the stock touched a record low and credit-default swaps climbed. While touting the bank's capital levels and liquidity, he acknowledged that the firm was facing a "critical moment" as it worked towards its latest overhaul plans, reports LIVEMINT.

The Financial Times has reported that the senior Credit Suisse executives spent the weekend hitting the phones trying to calm nerves. "The teams are actively engaging with our top clients and counterparties this weekend," an executive told the newspaper. "We are also getting incoming calls from our top investors with messages of support."

(With agency inputs)