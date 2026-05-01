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Crude oil prices fall slightly after news of Irans new proposal to US for peace talks

Crude oil prices fall slightly after news of Iran’s new proposal to US for peace talks

On Thursday, the price of Brent crude had peaked at $126.41 per barrel—its highest level since March 2022—though prices subsequently retreated somewhat by the end of the trading day.

The price of Brent crude came down slightly.

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing tensions between Iran, the U.S., and Israel, international oil prices witnessed a slight decline on Friday. This drop followed reports indicating that Iran has submitted a new proposal to the United States regarding negotiations. This proposal was conveyed to the U.S. through Pakistan, thereby raising hopes for a diplomatic resolution.

Despite the slight softening in the oil market, prices remain at elevated levels. For the month of July, the price of Brent crude fell by 44 cents—or approximately 0.4%—to settle at $109.96 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped by $2.48—or 2.4%—to reach $102.59 per barrel. However, notwithstanding this daily decline, oil prices have maintained their overall strength over the course of the week.

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Strait of Hormuz Remains Restricted

According to experts, concerns regarding supply have not yet fully dissipated. Iran is currently imposing partial restrictions on maritime traffic within the Strait of Hormuz, a move that is impacting oil supplies. Furthermore, actions taken by the U.S. Navy are also serving to curtail Iran’s oil exports.

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Also Read: Brent crude jumps over $125 amid fears of Iran-US war; Will fuel prices rise in India as well?

Iran Submits New Proposal

According to Iran’s state-run news agency, IRNA, Iran submitted a new proposal for negotiations to the United States on Thursday, utilizing Pakistani intermediaries. This development signals that the possibility of renewed dialogue between the two nations may be emerging. On a weekly basis, Brent crude prices are poised to record a gain of approximately 4.5%, while WTI is expected to surge by around 8.9%. On Thursday, the price of Brent crude had peaked at $126.41 per barrel—its highest level since March 2022—though prices subsequently retreated somewhat by the end of the trading day.

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