Crude oil rises over 3%: Will petrol and diesel prices increase in India again? Is USD100 barrel back in sight?

Crude oil prices jumped more than 3 percent on Monday as renewed conflict in the Middle East raised fears of disruptions to global energy supplies and weakened hopes of a US-Iran peace agreement.

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Crude oil rises over 35%: Will petrol and diesel prices increase in India again? Is USD100 barrel back in sight? | Image: X

• Brent crude could increased to USD100 per barrel as Middle East tensions worsen.

• Any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz may trigger fresh concerns over global oil supplies.

• A US-Iran breakthrough or a lasting ceasefire could help bring oil prices down.

• Higher oil prices could increase India’s import bill, means fear of inflation.

• Key sectors like aviation, logistics and manufacturing may face higher costs.



Crude Oil Rises Over 3%: Crude oil prices on Monday surged by more than three percent as fresh attacks in the Middle East reignited fears of disruptions to global energy supplies. This has also raised questions about the ongoing peace talks between the United States and Iran. Brent crude, on Monday, increased by 3.45 percent to USD 96.30 per barrel, while WTI crude rose by 3.41 percent to USD 93.63 per barrel during trading as of 8:10 am.

The sharp rise recovered most of the losses recorded on Friday when oil prices had dropped due to hopes of easing regional tensions through diplomacy.

What Is The Reason Behind The Crude Oil Price Hike

The fresh rally was witnessed following Israel’s airstrikes on Lebanon despite the existing truce. This has prompted retaliation from Iran. The current conflict has once again raised fears of a blockade of the crucial Strait of Hormuz, through which many countries import their oil and gas supplies.

Why Are Oil Prices Rising?

The hopes of OMCs that a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel would push the US-Iran peace agreement have broken due to the fresh attacks.

According to reports, Israel carried out fresh airstrikes on Beirut over the weekend breaking the ceasefire agreement, which was announced on June 3. Iran retaliated with missiles at Israel. This fresh exchange of fire has increased concerns that the conflict could spread further across the region.

Amid all this, traders are focusing on global energy markets.

Why The Strait Of Hormuz Is So Important

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.

Hormuz is crucial for several countries, as one-fifth of the global oil and LPG exports pass through the narrow waterway. This narrow strait connects the Persian Gulf to international markets.

After US-Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran on February 28, Tehran has continued to severely restrict shipping through the route. This restriction has created uncertainty over global oil supplies.

How The Current Crude Oil Surge Will Impact India

Crude oil prices on Monday surged by more than three percent as fresh attacks in the Middle East reignited fears of disruptions. The global surge directly impacts Indian OMCs, which are already absorbing a major increase in crude oil prices rather than transferring the burden to consumers. As the OMCs are already facing losses, any major surge will force them to transfer some part of the increase to consumers, which means the prices of petrol and diesel could see another hike in the coming days.