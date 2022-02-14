New Delhi: In a bid to ease the pains of consumers and refiners, the Indian government has cut the tax on crude palm oil from 7.5 per cent to 5 per cent. According to a report by Reuters, the government has released a notification announcing a cut in Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC).Also Read - Share Market Today: Sensex Nosedives 1,400 Points, Nifty Below 17,000. Metal, Bank Stocks Weak

Also, the government issued a notification saying that the reduction on basic customs duty on edible oil will be extended to September 30, 2022. The deadline was set to expire on March 31, 2022.

AIDC reduction will widen the gap between crude palm oil and refined palm oil import duties. It will make importing palm oil cheaper for Indian refiners. The tax cut came into effect on Sunday, February 13, 2022, according to the report.

The report further quoted the Executive Director of Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) as saying that this will widen the import tax difference to 8.25 per cent. He further stated that the government needs to expand this gap further to 11 per cent to encourage more local refining.

India Imports Over Two-Thirds Of Edible Oil Needs

The import of edible oil is especially significant for India. According to Reuters, the country imports two-thirds of its edible oil needs. The inflation on this front dents the fiscal deficit goals of the government. This also puts extra pressure on the refiners.

The top sellers of Palm Oil to India are Indonesia and Malaysia. For Soy and sunflower oil, the top exporters to India are Argentina, Brazil, Ukraine and Russia.

Also, out of the total palm oil imports, half of it comes solely from refined palm oil. If the tax structure is restructured, the report added, this figure can come down to 20 per cent.