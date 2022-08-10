New Delhi: Largest cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has reported a massive loss in both revenue and profit in the June quarter — logging $1.1 billion in net loss as revenue declined from $2.033 billion to $803 million from a year-ago quarter which is a sharp drop of nearly 60 per cent.Also Read - ED Raids Crypto Currency Exchange WazirX, Assets Worth ₹64.67 Crores Frozen | Key Points

In quarterly terms, net revenue of Coinbase was down 31 per cent compared to Q1, driven by lower trading volume.

"Q2 was a tough quarter, with trading volume and transaction revenue each down by 30 per cent and 35 per cent sequentially, respectively. Both metrics were influenced by a shift in customer and market activity, driven by macroeconomic and crypto credit factors alike," the company said after reporting its Q2 results late on Tuesday.

“On the expense side, we’ve taken several steps to streamline our cost structure, including an 18 per cent employee reduction in June,” it revealed.

“The current downturn came fast and furious, and we are seeing customer behaviour mirror that of past down markets,” the company said in its shareholder letter.

Total trading volume declined to $217 billion, down 30 per cent compared to Q1.

In contrast, total crypto spot trading volume declined 3 per cent on a sequential basis, resulting in lower trading volume market share, said the company.

“Q2 was a test of durability for crypto companies and a complex quarter overall. Dramatic market movements shifted user behaviour and trading volume, which impacted transaction revenue, but also highlighted the strength of our risk management programme,” said Coinbase.

