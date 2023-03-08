Home

Crypto Investors Alert: Money Laundering Rules To Apply To Crypto Trade

This move by the government of India to extend money laundering rules to cryptocurrencies will give authorities greater authority in monitoring the transfer of these assets beyond the country's borders.

New Delhi: India’s money laundering laws will apply to trade in cryptocurrencies, the Reuters reported citing a government notification dated 7 March 2023. It is said that the exchange between virtual digital assets and fiat currencies, the exchange between one or more forms of virtual digital assets and the transfer of digital assets will be covered under money laundering laws.

The safekeeping or administration of virtual digital assets and the participation in financial services related to the offer and sale of virtual digital assets will also be covered, the report added. India is yet to finalise a law and regulations with regard to cryptocurrencies even though the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cautioned against their use multiple times.

The RBI is of the opinion that cryptocurrencies should be banned as they are akin to a Ponzi scheme. This move by the government of India to extend money laundering rules to cryptocurrencies will give authorities greater authority in monitoring the transfer of these assets beyond the country’s borders.

In January 2023, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had reinstated that the central bank’s position on cryptocurrency is that, all of them should be banned.

“RBI’s position is very clear, it should be banned, all of them”, said Mr Das while speaking at Business Today Banking and Economy Summit.

“What’s crypto? Some call it an asset, some call it a financial product. There is no underlying in the case of crypto”, said Mr Das. “Anything without any underlying, whose valuation is dependent entirely on make-believe, is nothing but 100 per cent speculation or to put it bluntly, gambling,” he added.

Cyrpto masquerading as a financial product or financial asset is a completely misplaced argument. So-called crypto assets have the characteristics of becoming a means of exchange. And most of it is dollar denominated. If 20 per cent of transactions are taking place in crypto that are not issued by central bank, the RBI will lose control over 20 per cent of transactions in the economy. Central bank’s ability to decide monetary policy, the level of money supply, will get undermined. It will lead to dollarisation of economy, said the RBI Governor.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.