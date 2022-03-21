New Delhi: To provide clarification on taxation on cryptocurrency, the government is working to classify the digital assets under Goods or Services. According to reports, it would make it easier for the government to bring cryptocurrencies under the ambit of Goods And Services Tax (GST). Currently, 18 per cent GST is levied on the entire value of transactions of cryptocurrency by crypto exchanges. It is classified under ‘financial service’.Also Read - CBIC Reminds Taxpayers To File GST Returns For February By Sunday

The report further stated that GST officers are of the view that cryptocurrencies, by nature, are similar to lottery, casinos, betting, gambling, horse racing, which have 28 per cent of GST on the entire value. For gold, a GST of 3 per cent is levied. Also Read - 'Oregano Toh Free Rahega Na?' Netizens After AAAR Rules 18% GST on Pizza Toppings

“There is a clarity needed regarding levy of GST on cryptocurrencies, and whether it has to be levied on the entire value, We are seeing whether cryptocurrencies can be classified as goods or services and also removing any doubt on whether it can be called an actionable claim,” an official said. Also Read - GST Council Likely to Increase Lowest Tax Slab to 8% in Next Meeting Later This Month: Report

Another official said that if the GST is levied on the entire transaction of cryptocurrencies, then the rate could be 0.1 to 1 per cent. “Discussions are in a nascent stage on the rate of tax, whether it would be 0.1 per cent or 1 per cent. First, a classification decision will have to be finalised, and the rate will be discussed,” the official told PTI.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) law does not clearly state the classification of cryptocurrency. In the absence of a law regulating such virtual digital currencies, the classification has to consider whether the legal framework classifies it as an actionable claim.

An actionable claim is a claim that a creditor can make for any type of debt other than a debt secured by a mortgage of immovable property.

Taxation On Cryptos Proposed In Budget 2022

The 2022-23 Budget had clarified the levy of income tax on crypto assets. From April 1, a 30 per cent I-T plus cess and surcharges will be levied on such transactions in the same manner as it treats winnings from horse races or other speculative transactions.

The Budget 2022-23 also proposed a 1 per cent TDS on payments towards virtual currencies beyond ₹ 10,000 in a year and taxation of such gifts in the hands of the recipient. The threshold limit for TDS would be ₹ 50,000 a year for specified persons, including individuals/HUFs who are required to get their accounts audited under the I-T Act.

The provisions related to 1 per cent TDS will come into effect from July 1, 2022, while the gains will be taxed effective April 1.

The government is working on legislation to regulate cryptocurrencies, but no draft has yet been publicly released.

(With inputs from PTI)