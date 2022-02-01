New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for Financial Year 2022-23 this morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the budget, saying it would benefit all via “more investment, more infrastructure, more growth”. But what does the BJP government’s budget have for us, the common people of nation? Let’s take a look.Also Read - What is Travel e-passport, How it Benefits a Common Man Amid Pandemic, And Its Future - Experts Speak

From 5G services to battery swapping for EV vehicles to e-passports, here are 5 big budget announcements for you and me:

No change in tax slabs, opportunity for correction in filing returns Also Read - Nothing in Budget 2022 to Soothe Covid Woes: Kerala CM

Income Tax slabs remain unchanged, however, taxpayers have been provided an opportunity to correct an error in filing their returns. We can now file an updated return within two years from the relevant assessment year. Also, both Centre and State government employees’ tax deduction limit will be increased from 10% to 14% to help the social security benefits of state employees and bring them at par with the Central employees. Also Read - Nothing For Common People: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Dubs Union Budget 2022-23 as 'Disappointing'

30% crypto tax

A 30 per cent tax will apply on income from the sale or acquisition of virtual and digital assets such as cryptocurrency.

5G mobile services to be rolled out within 2022-23

Telecommunication in general, and 5G technology in particular, can enable growth and offer job opportunities. Required spectrum auctions will be conducted in 2022 to facilitate rollout of 5G mobile services within 2022-23 by private telecom providers, the Budget announced.

E-passports for ease of travel

E-passports with embedded chips and futuristic technology will be rolled out in 2022-23 to enhance convenience for the citizens in their overseas travel.

Battery swapping policy in boost to EV sector

Considering the constraint of space in urban areas for setting up electric vehicle charging stations at scale, a battery swapping policy will be brought out and inter-operability standards will be formulated. The private sector will be encouraged to develop sustainable and innovative business models for ‘Battery or Energy as a Service’, improving efficiency in the EV eco-system.