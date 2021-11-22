New Delhi: Leading private lender such as HDFC Bank, Axis and ICICI Bank have started to inform their customers about the risks involved with investment in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, according to an Economic Times report. This has come at a time when the government has raised concerns over transparency in cryptocurrency advertisements, the report says.Also Read - New Zealand to move into New Covid Protection System on Dec 3

These private banks have been sending emails to customers with an aim to make them aware as they were worried that these banks may lure investors in the country into risky asset class, the ET report says. Also Read - Rajasthan Portfolio Allocation: CM Ashok Gehlot Keeps Home, Finance, and IT & Communication

Earlier in November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a high-level meeting on cryptocurrency and related issues. The meeting was an outcome of a consultative process as the Reserve Bank of India, the Finance Ministry and the Home Ministry had carried out an elaborate exercise on the issues, besides consulting experts from across the country and the world, according to an IANS report. Also Read - Five Things That Makes INS Vishakhapatnam Deadly Combination of Lethality And Stealth

Subsequently, PM Modi had exhorted that all democratic countries need to work together on cryptocurrency and ensure that it does not end up in the wrong hands.

Fueled by cryptocurrencies, ransomware was involved in 79 per cent of the global cybersecurity incidents in the last 18 months of pandemic, led by Conti and REvil ransomware attacks, a new report showed on Monday, according to PTI report.

Cryptocurrency will continue to fuel cybercrimes such as ransomware and malicious crypto-mining, and the trend will continue until global cryptocurrencies are better regulated, according to researchers from global cyber security firm Sophos, the PTI report says.