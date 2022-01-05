New Delhi: As the government is in the final stages of finalising the ‘Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill 2021’, a latest survey has revealed that 36 per cent of the urban Indians do not support the bill. According to a report by IANS, the survey conducted by YouGov shows that where 36 per cent are against the bill, 35 per cent of the urban Indians are unsure about it. Only three in ten people (29 per cent) support the decision.Also Read - LIC IPO: Ahead Of IPO Launch LIC's Assets Valued At $463 Billion, More Than GDP Of Several Countries

The bill that was earlier to be listed in the Winter Session 2021 of the Parliament, got postponed due to certain reasons. The bill, according to the report, has already spread nervousness and confusion among the Indian investors. However, according to various reports, RBI is planning to launch its own official cryptocurrency.

More Skepticism In Investors

The survey further showed that those who own the cryptocurrency are more sceptical towards the bill. The majority (52 per cent) of the people who have already invested in digital assets is against the bill. In India, however, close to 33 per cent of the urban people own cryptocurrency.

Only 10 per cent of urban Indians are happy about the bill being legalised. The foremost concern among the investors is about the digital assets being heavily taxed by the government. The majority of people believe that they will wait and watch the stability in the market before pulling out their investment in crypto assets. However, 16 per cent of people said that they will sell their digital assets and invest in other tools.

Faith In RBI Cryptocurrency

The survey also pointed out another important fact. The majority of people have faith in digital currency to be issued by the RBI. 61 per cent of people said that they will invest in the asset if RBI launches its own cryptocurrency. RBI has repeatedly said that it is planning to do so.

One in ten urban Indians said that they will not invest in RBI’s cryptocurrency.