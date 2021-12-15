Cryptocurrency Bill Latest Update: The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 may not be introduced in the winter session of Parliament, top government sources told news portals. It must be noted that the Cryptocurrency Bill seeks a ban on all private cryptocurrencies. Various media reports suggested that the Centre is considering changes to the bill, hence, the bill is unlikely to be introduced in the Parliament this session.Also Read - Union Budget 2022-23: Everything You Need To Know

Earlier, the Cryptocurrency Bill was listed for the ongoing winter session of parliament. The Bill was listed for the last budget session as well but could not be introduced as the government decided to rework it.

The Central government had strong stance against cryptocurrencies at the beginning of the year and suggested that it could even impose a blanket ban. However, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman showed the intent of regulating crypto and even classifying it as a digital asset.

Experts said the issue on Cryptocurrency Bill is being debated which include the need for wider consultation and seeking comments from the public as well as whether the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) to be introduced by the Reserve Bank of India needs to be a part of this bill or should be dealt with under the RBI Act.

The officials told Economic Times that after several rounds of discussions at the highest levels, it was felt that any legislation surrounding cryptocurrency must be in tandem with a global framework which is still evolving. They said it would be better to wait and observe how this space evolves globally.

The officials further felt that the government could consider existing laws and regulations to ensure consumer protection and taxing cryptocurrency transactions in the meantime.

Last week, PM Modi had called for united efforts to shape global norms for social media and cryptocurrencies to ensure they are used to “empower democracy and not to undermine”. In the meantime, the policy makers are also looking into whether the draft legislation should cover the CBDC.