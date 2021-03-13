Paris: After February, Cryptocurrency Bitcoin rose above USD 60,000 for the first time on Saturday, as increasing backing from corporate heavyweights helps the world’s most popular virtual currency continue its record-breaking run. As per updates from website CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency has hit an all-time high of USD 60,012 at 1149 GMT. Also Read - Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's First Tweet Fetches Crores, More Expensive Than Sachin’s Tendulkar's Ferrari!

Notably, since March last year, Bitcoin has been on a meteoric rise, when it stood at USD 5,000, spurred by online payments giant PayPal saying it would allow account holders to use cryptocurrency. Also Read - Will Evaluate, Explore Cryptocurrencies to Improve Governance in India, Says Anurag Thakur

After seeing its rise in the trade value, Elon Musk’s electric carmaker Tesla had last month invested USD 1.5 billion in the virtual unit, while Twitter chief Jack Dorsey and rap mogul Jay-Z said they are creating a fund aimed at making Bitcoin “the internet’s currency”. Also Read - Need Coordinated Action Between Centre, States on Tax Reduction in Fuel Prices: RBI Governor

Other leaders who joined the bandwagon include Wall Street player BNY Mellon, investment fund giant BlackRock and credit card titan Mastercard.

Launched back in 2009, Bitcoin has hit the headlines in 2017 after soaring from less than USD 1,000 in January to almost USD 20,000 in December of the same year.

Giving a sign of acceptance, among the mainstream investors, cryptocurrency Bitcoin surpassed a record high of $50,000 in February. Bitcoin saw a new high of $50,602 and was hovering at $50,300. This year, Bitcoin rose around 72 per cent after tech billionaire Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company Tesla invested $1.5 billion in it.

(With inputs from agencies)