New Delhi: The price of popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum has slipped amid a delay in the crypto trading. The Value of the world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin has dropped more than 17 per cent. Ethereum price has plunged 11.99 per cent, as per Reuters report. The development comes as El Salvador has become the first country to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender. The country will accept payment in bitcoin alongside the US dollar, which has been El Salvador's official currency since 2001.

Cryptocurrency Price News Today

Major cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) and Kraken said there were delays in several transactions on their platforms. In a statement, Coinbase has disclosed that some transactions were delayed or canceled. Coinbase Global Inc said its apps may be experiencing errors, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, another cryptocurrency exchange The Gemini has said that it had temporarily entered a full-maintenance period to look into an exchange-related issue that caused trouble in performance, Reuters reported.

According to Reuters, anything related to cryptocurrencies have faced tough times. Coinbase (COIN.O) shares have slid 4.02 per cent. Cryptocurrency miners Riot Blockchain (RIOT.O) saw a drop by 7.38 per cent and Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA.O) fell by 7.76 per cent. MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR.O) share price fell 7.64 per cent.

